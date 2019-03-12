Peace Strategy Aims to Tackle Internal Displacements in Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s reformist government is demonstrating that establishing sustainable peace is a long-term process. It needs constant nurturing – more so as the country has one of Africa’s largest populations of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office in April 2018, much has changed in the country. This includes restoring relations with […]

