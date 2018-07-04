Alwihda Info
English News

Political building : An important guarantee for CPC to march from victory to victory


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 4 Juillet 2018 modifié le 4 Juillet 2018 - 04:40

The defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the CPC. The greatest strength of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the CPC. The Party is the highest force for political leadership, Xi said.


A visitor takes a selfie while pretending to take the oath to join the Party during an exhibition marking the 95th founding anniversary of the Party in Shanghai, July 26, 2016. Photo: VCG
The CPC must regard political building as the Party's fundamental building so as to provide an important guarantee for the Party to march from victory to victory, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

In an address at a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held in Beijing on Friday, Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), underscored the importance of the Party's political building.

"If a Marxist political party loses its advanced nature in politics, there will be no purity and advanced nature of the party," Xi said.

Political direction is the top priority concerning the survival and development of the Party, and it determines the future of the Party and the cause, Xi said.

The political direction is the ideal of Communism and the shared ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the two centenary goals, as well as the Party's basic theory, line, and policy, he said.

The Political Bureau conducted the group study in order to deepen understanding of the Party's political building and become more conscious and firm in promoting it to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the founding of CPC.

He pledged continued efforts to combat corruption so that the Party will never change its nature.

Party officials must enhance their abilities to base their work on the correct direction, the trend and the overall picture, differentiate right from wrong, maintain political orientation, manage political situations, and guard against political risks, Xi said.

