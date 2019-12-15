Powell Satisfied with Progress Despite Missed Opportunities in Cape Town Final

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell lamented two missed opportunities in their final against New Zealand at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, but said his charges’ progress in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series has been encouraging. [The Kiwis edged the Blitzboks 7-5](https://www.springboks.rugby/en/articles/2019/12/15/Blitzboks-day-three-reports) (http://bit.ly/34lx4Yp) to clinch the HSBC Cape Town… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/powell-satisfied-with-progress-despite-missed-oppor...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...