









English News Powering the ship of national renewal to reach the destination

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 11 Janvier 2020 modifié le 11 Janvier 2020 - 07:54

Peace and development remain the underlying trend of our times. Over the past 70 years, China has upheld an independent foreign policy of peace, forged ahead along the path of peaceful development, and followed a win-win strategy of opening up, making a positive contribution to the common development for humanity.

By Jiang Jie, People's Daily A compilation of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speeches marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) has been published by the Foreign Languages Press.



The book, which has Chinese and English versions, collects three speeches of Xi, namely the speeches at a grand rally and a reception to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the PRC, and the speech at a presentation ceremony of the national medals and honorary titles of the PRC.



With a historical perspective on China's past, present and future, Xi's speeches have greatly ignited patriotism among the Chinese people, boosted the morale of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the military and the people, and enhanced the confidence and sense of pride of the Chinese people at home and abroad.



Xi’s speeches fully indicated that China's tremendous changes in the past 70 years are fundamentally attributed to the leadership of the CPC.



The leadership of the CPC constitutes the most essential attribute of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest strength of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.



Over the past 70 years, under the strong leadership of the CPC, China's miserable fate born from poverty and weakness and being bullied and humiliated over more than 100 years since the advent of modern times has been completely reversed and the country has embarked on the path of realizing national rejuvenation.



The Chinese nation has realized a tremendous transformation: it has stood up, grown rich and is becoming stronger.



It is necessary to uphold the leadership of the CPC on the journey forward, making sure that the CPC always remains the backbone of the Chinese nation and people as well as a powerful leadership core of national rejuvenation.



Xi’s speeches fully indicated that China's remarkable achievements in the past 70 years derive from the ambitions and endeavors of the Chinese nation.



The people are the creators of history; they are the fundamental force that determines the country's future.



Over the past 70 years, the Chinese people, with perseverance, strenuous efforts, and selfless contributions, have made development achievements that are the marvel of the world and a great miracle in human history.



To move history forward and write a more brilliant chapter in the new journey requires the CPC to rely on the Chinese people.



Xi’s speeches fully indicated that the secret of China's development in the past 70 years lies in staying on path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.



In the past 70 years of continuous exploration, especially the great practice of reform and opening up for over 40 years, China has developed socialism with Chinese characteristics, which has fundamentally changed the destiny of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation.



The system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and national governance system have shown great vitality and strengths.



The entire CPC must remain confident in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics and continue to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.



Xi’s speeches fully indicated China has made steady progress towards national rejuvenation because it has kept firmly to the path of peaceful development.



Peace and development remain the underlying trend of our times. Over the past 70 years, China has upheld an independent foreign policy of peace, forged ahead along the path of peaceful development, and followed a win-win strategy of opening up, making a positive contribution to the common development for humanity.



To realize the national rejuvenation, China must stay on the path of peaceful development and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Harry & Meghan should work for establishing ‘Extended Commonwealth’ and making UK a Republic To usher in better future for technological cooperation, sharing Jobs created in digital economy favored by more young Chinese