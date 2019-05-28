President of Iran Officially Invited To Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Heads of State Gas Summit

The President of Equatorial Guinea H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has officially invited the President of Iran H.E. Hassan Rouhani to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) 5th Heads of State Summit in Malabo; The invitation was delivered by the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima during […]

The President of Equatorial Guinea H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has officially invited the President of Iran H.E. Hassan Rouhani ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...