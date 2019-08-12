Press Release Regarding the Attack in Benghazi

We have received the news with great sorrow that a car bomb attack that took place in Benghazi yesterday claimed the lives of two UNSMIL staff and left many people wounded. We condemn this terrorist act and convey our condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the wounded. We will […]

We have received the news with great sorrow that a car bomb attack that took place in Benghazi yesterday claimed the lives of two UNSMIL staff and left many people wounded. We co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...