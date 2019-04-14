Ravi Mehra joins ROAM as Head of Cars

The ROAM Group (https://ROAM.africa) strengthens its executive team and announces a key leadership appointment. Mr. Ravi Mehra joined the company as “Head of Cars”, responsible for the growth and operations for the company’s car classifieds across the continent, from April 2019. Mr. Mehra previously was President Auctions at CarTrade.com, India’s leading online auto classifieds platform, […]

