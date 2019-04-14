Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ravi Mehra joins ROAM as Head of Cars


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The ROAM Group (https://ROAM.africa) strengthens its executive team and announces a key leadership appointment. Mr. Ravi Mehra joined the company as “Head of Cars”, responsible for the growth and operations for the company’s car classifieds across the continent, from April 2019. Mr. Mehra previously was President Auctions at CarTrade.com, India’s leading online auto classifieds platform, […]

The ROAM Group (https://ROAM.africa) strengthens its executive ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...