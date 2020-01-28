Readout from Chairman Reed’s Meeting with Cote d’Ivoire’s Ambassador to the United States Mamadou Haidara

President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) Kimberly A. Reed met today with Cote d’Ivoire’s Ambassador to the United States Mamadou Haidara to discuss how EXIM can help American businesses export their “Made in the U.S.A.” goods and services to Cote d’Ivoire. During the meeting, Chairman Reed and Ambassador Haidara […]

