Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with Mr. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democr atic Republic of the Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Secretary-General congratulated the President on his inauguration as Head of State of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He welcomed the President’s readiness to work in collaboration with the United Nations to address the challenges facing the DRC. The Secretary-General and the President exchanged views on the priorities for the partnership between the […]

The Secretary-General congratulated the President on his inauguration as Head of State of the Democratic Republic of th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



