Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Regional Conference on Anti-Labour Trafficking Exchange of good practices among national anti-trafficking bodies in the Horn of Africa – Nairobi, 6-7 August 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Every day young Kenyans leave their homes and move abroad, leaving behind their families and exchanging the warm familiarity of their own culture, traditions and social roots for an uncertain future in a foreign country. Most of them travel along the Eastern Migration Route towards the Gulf Countries, which offer opportunities for employment and hope […]

Every day young Kenyans leave their homes and move abroad, leaving behind their families and exchanging the warm familiarity of their o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/08/2019

Tchad : les résultats de la 2nd session du baccalauréat dans quelques jours

Tchad : les résultats de la 2nd session du baccalauréat dans quelques jours

Tchad : la CASAC appelle à préserver la paix et à l’éveil des consciences Tchad : la CASAC appelle à préserver la paix et à l’éveil des consciences 04/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : les résultats de la 2nd session du baccalauréat dans quelques jours

04/08/2019

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

04/08/2019

Soudan : un accord de fin de crise, "ni vainqueur ni vaincu"

04/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le Maroc va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad dans plusieurs domaines
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 03/08/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Les galonnés algériens et les polisariens aboient toujours

Les galonnés algériens et les polisariens aboient toujours

Tchad : un médecin s’insurge contre la pratique du compérage dans les hôpitaux et cliniques Tchad : un médecin s’insurge contre la pratique du compérage dans les hôpitaux et cliniques 03/08/2019 - Dr. Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 02/08/2019

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? 30/07/2019 - Anihay Assa

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019