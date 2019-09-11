Renewed Hope – The Story of Faraa

Faraa* fled her community in the wake of an attack by non-state armed groups in north-east Nigeria six years ago. Armed men burned down several houses that night, including hers, and took the lives of men, women and children. Fleeing a trail of devastation in her home in Michika, she arrived in a host community […]

Faraa* fled her community in the wake of an attack by non-state armed groups in north-east Nigeria six years ago. Armed men burned down several houses that night, including he...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...