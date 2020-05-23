Retool annual budgets toward agriculture production and expand food reserves, as COVID-19 exacerbates food scarcity, urges African Development Institute seminar

African countries need to urgently expand food reserves, keep food supply flowing and boost their agriculture budgets to avert a possible hunger pandemic, partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, delegates at a two-day webinar hosted by the African Development Institute (ADI) urged on Tuesday. Africa must now, more than ever, develop and implement policies to […]

African countries need to urgently expand food reserves, keep food supply flowing and boost their agriculture budgets to avert ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...