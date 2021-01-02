Rising food insecurity pushing people into famine conditions in South Sudan, warns International Rescue Committee (IRC)

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is extremely concerned about the counties in South Sudan where an increasing risk of famine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing more than 7 million people into hunger. Food insecurity is rising amidst massive displacement of civilians resulting from a perfect storm of crises; the effects of years of conflict, […]

