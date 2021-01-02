Alwihda Info
Rising food insecurity pushing people into famine conditions in South Sudan, warns International Rescue Committee (IRC)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Janvier 2021


The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is extremely concerned about the counties in South Sudan where an increasing risk of famine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing more than 7 million people into hunger. Food insecurity is rising amidst massive displacement of civilians resulting from a perfect storm of crises; the effects of years of conflict, […]

