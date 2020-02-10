Rock solid Mwamba victorious at Kenyatta University (K.U)

Stanbic Mwamba won the opening round of the KRU Women’s festival at the Kenyatta University, defeating Northern Suburbs 19-0 in a hotly contested final on Sunday 9 February 2020. Mwamba had earlier finished top of Pool C after stopping hosts Blad Babes 55-0 and Homeboyz 10-0. Suburbs registered a 43-0 win over the RPS Twigas […]

