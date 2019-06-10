Rotary announces US$100 million to eradicate polio

Rotary (www.Rotary.org) is giving US$100 million in grants to support the global effort to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that once paralyzed hundreds of thousands of children each year. The funding comes as Rotary and its partners in the [Global Polio Eradication Initiative](http://polioeradication.org/) (GPEI) (http://PolioEradication.org) address the final—and most pressing—challenges… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/rotary-announces-us100-million-to-eradicate-polio?l...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...