Rugby Africa adapts plans for the coming season

Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com/) today announced that the start of its 2020 season including tournaments and activities in general is put on hold. The Men’s and Women’s Rugby Africa Cup which is the next scheduled event to kick off on May 30 is postponed. The Executive Committee has taken this decision based on the recommendations from […]

Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com/) today announced that the start of its 2020 season in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...