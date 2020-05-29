Rugby Africa offers referees from its member unions a series of online workshops

Referees and Coaches of Match Officials (CMOs) drawn from across the continent are following a series of online workshops run by Alain Rolland, High-Performance 15s Match Official Manager for World Rugby. This initiative will help upskill match officials in the key focus areas of the game, and the programme will run for over two months. […]

