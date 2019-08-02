Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Rugby World Cup: Namibia Warm-Up Matches Confirmed


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Namibia continues to undergo preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup with two confirmed games scheduled before they set off to Japan in September. The last match Namibia played was against Russia at the World Rugby Nations Cup in Uruguay where they walked out of the tournament with one win in the bag over the […]

Namibia continues to undergo preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup with two confirmed games scheduled before they set off to Japan in September. The last match Namibia pla...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 2 Août 2019 - 14:29 Goundam : la MINUSMA accompagne la commémoration de la Journée panafricaine des femmes

Vendredi 2 Août 2019 - 14:03 L’ambition du Sénégal dans le “ gas-to-power

Vendredi 2 Août 2019 - 14:03 Senegal’s Ambitious Gas-to-Power Agenda

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/08/2019

Tchad : des proportions alarmantes de malnutrition aiguë

Tchad : des proportions alarmantes de malnutrition aiguë

Tchad : nomination de 81 magistrats dans différentes juridictions Tchad : nomination de 81 magistrats dans différentes juridictions 01/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination de 81 magistrats dans différentes juridictions

01/08/2019

Le Maroc va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad dans plusieurs domaines

01/08/2019

Tchad : des proportions alarmantes de malnutrition aiguë

01/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le Maroc va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad dans plusieurs domaines
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/07/2019 - Moussa Pascal Sougui

Moussa Pascal Sougui : "La solution à la crise passe par un dialogue inter-tchadien inclusif"

Moussa Pascal Sougui : "La solution à la crise passe par un dialogue inter-tchadien inclusif"

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens" La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens" 18/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 30/07/2019 - Anihay Assa

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ?

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ?

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit 13/07/2019 - Freeman Djido​

REACTION - 22/07/2019

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors 22/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi