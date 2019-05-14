Rugby: Youth Ruggers in Zambia Making a Difference in Society

As Schools in Zambia re-open on Monday 13th May, 2019, some young ruggers from the DieHardRugby Academy in Kabwe have taken it upon themselves to make a difference in their society. The young players have since early 2018 been volunteering for bi-monthly clean ups at a local community centre named Caleb Centre for Children with […]

