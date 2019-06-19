Rwanda – Rugby: 25th commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi

The Rugby fraternity will join the rest of the country in the 25th commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi by holding a Rugby memorial 7’s which will take place on Saturday June 22nd , 2019 at kacyiru Red cross ground. The one-day competition will be contested by six domestic teams, one team from the […]
