Rwanda – Rugby: 25th commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi


19 Juin 2019


The Rugby fraternity will join the rest of the country in the 25th commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi by holding a Rugby memorial 7’s which will take place on Saturday June 22nd , 2019 at kacyiru Red cross ground. The one-day competition will be contested by six domestic teams, one team from the […]

