SRSG Ghassan Salame: Heavy shelling of residential neighbourhood, killing innocent people is as blatant violation of international laws

Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame condemns in the strongest terms the overnight heavy rocket shelling on the high-density residential neighbourhood of Abu Slim in Tripoli which resulted in scores of civilian deaths and injuries. According to initial medical sources, civilian casualties include injured women and children and one family that lost […]

Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame condemns in the strongest ter...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...