SRSG Ghassan Salame strongly condemns Attacks against health facilities and workers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Since the beginning of the offensive on Tripoli in early April, more than 37 attacks have been registered against health workers and facilities, including hospitals, field hospitals and civilian and military ambulances. These deplorable attacks which impacted at least 19 ambulances and 19 hospitals, have resulted in 11 deaths, and injuries to more than 33 […]

