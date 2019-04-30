Samuel Ashitey Adjei, MD of Ecobank Kenya and Regional Executive of Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (CESA), retires after 29 years of outstanding service to Ecobank

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, (‘ETI’), (www.Ecobank.com) the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces the retirement of Samuel Ashitey Adjei, Managing Director of its affiliate Ecobank Kenya and Regional Executive, for Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (CESA), after 29 years of outstanding service for Ecobank. Mr. Adjei, who formally retires on 29thApril 2019, will be… […]

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, (‘ETI’), (www.Ecobank.com) the Lomé-based parent compa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...