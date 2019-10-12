Alwihda Info
Scholarship for Orphaned Students


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ashinaga Africa Initiative 2020 is open for application for scholarship for those who have lost one or both parents and who do not have the means to attend university without financial support. Awardees of the scholarship will study in Japan, the U.K., the U.S. or Europe. Applicants should have completed secondary school and passed […]

The Ashinaga Africa Initiative 2020 is open for application for scholarship for those who have lost one or both parents and who do not have the means ...

