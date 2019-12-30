Alwihda Info
Secretary-General appoints Ms. Zainab Hawa Bangura as Director-General, United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Zainab Hawa Bangura of Sierra Leone as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON). The Secretary-General wishes to extend his appreciation and gratitude to Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), who will continue to serve […]

