Security Council Press Statement on Abyei


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the recent violence between the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities in the Kolom area of Abyei, which resulted in the death of approximately 30 civilians, including children, according to initial reports. The members of the Security Council called for the immediate cessation of violence […]

