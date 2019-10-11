Senegal launches First Ever Senegal Oil & Power Conference & Exhibition

Oil and gas hotspot in Africa will host a flagship conference in Dakar, May 27-28 2020; the Senegalese government has officially named Africa Oil & Power ([AfricaOilAndPower.com](http://www.africaoilandpower.com)) as the official organizer of this event; the conference & exhibition will gather top officials and leading executives from the energy industry to discuss key issues across the […]

Oil and gas hotspot in Africa will host a flagship conference in Dakar, May 27-28 2020; th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...