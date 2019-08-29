Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7): PM Shinzo Abe says Japan will help double Africa’s rice production by 2030


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Sasakawa Association will work with the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), to help double rice production to 50 million tonnes by 2030. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the announcement at the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) symposium held on Wednesday during TICAD7. “Japanese technology can play a key role in innovation which is key […]

The Sasakawa Association will work with the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), to help double rice production to 50...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/08/2019

Tchad : nominations à la direction de la gendarmerie nationale

Tchad : nominations à la direction de la gendarmerie nationale

Tchad : le milieu associatif au service de la cohésion et de la paix Tchad : le milieu associatif au service de la cohésion et de la paix 27/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations dans 8 délégations provinciales de la Police nationale

28/08/2019

Tchad : nomination d'un officier à l'état-major

28/08/2019

Tchad : 10 morts dans des affrontements intercommunautaires au Sud

28/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la pratique du sport pour réduire la tension, la goutte et le rhumatisme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/08/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance...

Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance...

La Russie célèbre la journée du drapeau national et renforce sa coopération avec la RCA La Russie célèbre la journée du drapeau national et renforce sa coopération avec la RCA 23/08/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

ANALYSE - 27/08/2019 -

Tchad : que deviendront les 121 étudiants de la Faculté Emi Koussi ?

Tchad : que deviendront les 121 étudiants de la Faculté Emi Koussi ?

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020 Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019