Shared Value Africa Initiative announces the 4th Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit (4–5 June 2020 in Kigali, Rwanda)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A network of some of Africa’s largest companies will gather in Kigali, Rwanda on 4-5 June 2020 at the 4th annual Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit (www.AfricaSharedValueSummit.com), to share ideas about how companies can build business initiatives around solving social problems at scale and contributing to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on the […]

A network of some of Africa’s largest companies will gather in Kigali, Rwanda on 4-5 June 2020 at the 4th annu...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



