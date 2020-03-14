Sierra Leone to count on African Development Bank to help build resilient economy, restore self-sufficiency in rice production

Sierra Leone will look to the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) to stimulate agribusiness development in the country with a focus on rice production, its president Maada Bio told a visiting delegation led by its president Akinwumi Adesina. Adesina began a two-day visit to Sierra Leone on Wednesday, during which he will hold meetings to discuss […]

Sierra Leone will look to the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) to stimulate agribusiness development in the country with a focus ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...