Somalia: $710 million needed to scale up drought response and avert a major crisis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As Somalia faces another severe drought, aid agencies today launched a [Drought Response Plan](https://reliefweb.int/report/somalia/somalia-2019-drought-response-plan) and called for urgent and sustained resources to avert a major crisis. The plan seeks $710 million to provide critical, life-saving assistance to 4.5 million drought-affected Somalis in the most severely affected areas between now and… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/somalia-710-million-needed-to-scale-up-drought-re...

