South Africa: African Development Bank, SA Taxi sign $100 million loan agreement to boost industrialization, enhance transport sector

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and SA Taxi Development Finance Proprietary Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SA Taxi Holdings Proprietary Limited (“SA Taxi”), have signed a $100 million loan agreement to support the firm’s growing strategy to empower taxi operators with limited access to finance from traditional financiers. The loan agreement, which carries an […]

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and SA Taxi Development Finance Proprietary Limited, a wholly ow...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...