South Africa (SA) Rugby congratulates Springboks on prestigious Laureus Award


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team of 2019 added another fantastic award to their impressive list of recent accolades when they scooped the prestigious Laureus Team of the Year Award in Berlin on Monday evening. The South African national rugby team pipped an illustrious list of top international sporting teams to lift the award in […]

The Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team of 2019 added another fantastic award to their impressive list of recent accolades when they scooped th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



