South Africa assumes Non-Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


South Africa today officially assumes its seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2019-2020. South Africa was overwhelmingly elected to serve on the Council by the United Nations General Assembly on 8 June 2018. As President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected at the time: “This will be the third […]

