South Africa: families flee deadly attacks against foreigners in Durban

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is extremely concerned over the violent attacks targeting foreign nationals, including refugees and asylum-seekers in the Durban area in KwaZulu-Natal Province. At least six people have reportedly been killed and several others have been severely injured when mobs armed with metal rods and machetes broke into the homes of foreigners […]

