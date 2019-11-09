Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Sudan: 100 days to alleviate the suffering of millions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Following the decision to extend the pre-transitional period by 100 days, peace and stability remain more than ever the prerequisites to alleviate the suffering of millions of South Sudanese. In the absence of a political solution and if high levels of violence were to return, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) would be […]

Following the decision to extend the pre-transitional period by 100 days, peace and stability remain more than ever the prerequisites to alleviate th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/11/2019

Tchad : ouverture du salon international des cosmétiques et de beauté à N'Djamena

Tchad : ouverture du salon international des cosmétiques et de beauté à N'Djamena

Tchad : la Star nationale lance son site web pour se rapprocher de ses clients Tchad : la Star nationale lance son site web pour se rapprocher de ses clients 08/11/2019

Populaires

Franc CFA : Le Bénin va retirer ses réserves de change en France

08/11/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère du Pétrole, des Mines et de l'Energie (3 nouveaux postes)

08/11/2019

Tchad : le directeur de la SNE remplacé par décret

08/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la réhabilitation d'un barrage donne de l'espoir à des milliers de personnes à l'Est
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa