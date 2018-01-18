Alwihda Info
South Sudan Communities Receiving Regular Aid in Previously Inaccessible Areas


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Janvier 2018


For over a month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been able to provide consistent primary health care in Greater Baggari, South Sudan, which is an area south of Wau town that had been cut off from assistance for over a year. Improved access in recent months has enabled IOM to reach people living […]



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



