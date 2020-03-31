South Sudan: World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary welcomes establishment of transitional unity government in South Sudan, expresses concern over threat of COVID-19

In a letter to the South Sudan Council of Churches and member churches in South Sudan, World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit conveyed the WCC’s great relief and gratitude to God that the long-delayed establishment of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in South Sudan was finally achieved […]

