Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Organ Chairperson Statement- Results in DRC Presidential Elections

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) welcomes the release of the provisional results of the Presidential Election held under the combined Presidential, Legislative and Provincial Elections on 30 December 2018 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). SADC congratulates the Congolese people, the Government of the DRC, all political stakeholders and the Independent National Electoral […]

