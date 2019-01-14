Space Science capabilities earn South Africa global recognition

South Africa has won an extraordinary victory in space science, with the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) being selected by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to become the designated regional provider of space weather information to the entire aviation sector using African airspace. This means that every aircraft flying in the continent’s airspace […]

South Africa has won an extraordinary victory in space science, with the South African National Space ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...