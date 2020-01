Speech by H.E. Ms. Jacobsen at Arusha Technical College Graduation Ceremony

The 11th Arusha Technical College Graduation Ceremony, ATC Campus Arusha Saturday 18th January 2020. Remarks by Elisabeth Jacobsen, Ambassador, Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dar es Salaam. By H.E. Ms. Jacobsen I am aware that today four hundred and thirty six (436) graduates will be awarded certificates in various stages of their education. Including Basic Certificate, […]

The 11th Arusha Technical College Graduation Ceremony, ATC Campus Arusha Saturday 18th January 2020. Remarks by Elisabe...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...