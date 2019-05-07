Spokesman expresses regret over Niger tanker explosion

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has expressed regret over the explosion of a fuel tanker in the Nigerien capital of Niamey, which killed and wounded dozens of people. In his Tuesday statement, Mousavi offered condolences and sympathy to the Nigerien nation and government, particularly the families of the victims of the incident. Read […]

