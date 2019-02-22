Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Rupert Colville – Egypt

We are very concerned by the news from Egypt that a total of 15 people have been executed so far in the month of February, including nine people who were executed on Wednesday and six others who were subjected to the death penalty earlier in the month. On 20 February, nine individuals were executed in […]

We are very concerned by the news from Egypt that a total of 15 people have been executed so far in the month of February, including nine people who were executed on Wednesday and six o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...