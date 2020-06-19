Alwihda Info
Springboks assist with packing Food Parcels in Cape Town


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Juin 2020


Springbok coach and captain, Jacques Nienaber and Siya Kolisi, led a delegation of eight national players and coaches at the Food Forward SA warehouse in Cape Town on Thursday, where they assisted in packing food parcels in the fight against hunger. The visit to the Food Forward SA facility in Epping was part of SA […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



