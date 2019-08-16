State Visit of President of the Republic of Zambia to India (August 20-22, 2019)

His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia is visiting India on a State Visit at the invitation of Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind from 20-22 August 2019. Our President had visited Zambia last year in April 2018. President Edgar Lungu would be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister […]

