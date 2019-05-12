Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Burkina Faso

The Secretary-General strongly condemns this morning’s attack on a Catholic Church during mass, in the village of Dablo, in the Center-North Region of Burkina Faso. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He recalls the sanctity of all places of worship and hopes […]

