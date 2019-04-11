Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Sudan

The Secretary-General continues to follow the developments in Sudan very closely. He reiterates his call for calm and utmost restraint by all. He recalls his previous encouragement and expectation that the democratic aspiration of the Sudanese people will be realized through an appropriate and inclusive transition process. The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations stands […]

