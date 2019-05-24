Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Central African Republic

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks against villages in western Central African Republic which has left at least 34 people dead. The attacks were attributed to 3R (Retour, Réclamation et Réhabilitation), an armed group that is a signatory to the peace agreement signed on 6 February in Bangui. He expresses his condolences to the families […]

