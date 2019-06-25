Statement by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on the informal coordination meeting on the Sudan

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued the following statement today on the informal coordination meeting on the Sudan at the Federal Foreign Office on 21 June: We need a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in the Sudan. It is good that we succeeded in bringing together important international and regional partners in Berlin today to […]

