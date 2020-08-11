Statement by USAID Acting Administrator Barsa: USAID launches its First Policy on Promoting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

The launch of the Policy on Promoting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (PRO-IP) is a historic step for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This groundbreaking policy represents the first time the Agency has laid out specific guidance for how we globally engage, work with, and empower Indigenous Peoples in a systematic way. Efforts […]

The launch of the Policy on Promoting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (PRO-IP) is a historic step for the U.S. Agency for International...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...